Piyush Goyal wraps up Israel trip – FTA, investment, innovation discussed

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday wrapped up a three-day visit to Israel, where he held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior government and business figures.

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warmest greetings to Netanyahu and provided an update on his recent talks with Economy Minister Nir Barkat, alongside the outcomes of both the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum.

In a post on the social media platform Mr. Goyal highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to officially launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, which are anticipated to boost trade, investment, and technological collaboration between the two nations. He also discussed bolstering innovation links by merging Israel’s high-tech expertise with India's considerable scale and talent pool.

Goyal requested Netanyahu’s guidance on further developing economic and strategic engagement in key sectors such as agriculture, water, defence, science, technology, and innovation.

"Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. @Netanyahu, at the conclusion of my three-day visit. Conveyed to him the warm wishes of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji. Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me," Piyush Goyal said.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties The meeting underscores the burgeoning collaboration between India and Israel across economic, technological, and strategic domains, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in the coming years.

During his visit to Israel, the Commerce Minister undertook a series of wide-ranging engagements, further strengthening bilateral cooperation across agriculture, technology, innovation, and trade.

In his meeting on 21 November, Goyal sat down with the Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, for a detailed discussion on progressing agricultural collaboration. Minister Dichter briefed Goyal on Israel’s 25-year food security roadmap, its advanced seed-improvement strategies, and the country’s global leadership in water-reuse technologies for farming.