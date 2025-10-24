Piyush Goyal's big message amid trade talks with US: 'India will not sign any trade deal in hurry'

Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry, in reference to the ongoing talks in regards to the India-US trade deal, and also made it clear that India will not chose its trade partners according to the wishes of another country.

Goyal made the comment in Berlin, Germany, adding that India wants to view trade deals as signs of long-term partnerships which are based on mutual trust.

"We are in active dialogue with the EU. We are talking to the US, but we do not do deals in a hurry and we do not do deals with deadlines or with a gun to our head," he said at Berlin Dialogue in Germany.

India is also in talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, where discussions are on regarding overseas market access, environmental standards, and rules of origin.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US have been trying to pursuade India into scaling back its purchase of Russian oil, claiming that India's continued purchase of the same helps fund Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

India has been saying that its purchase of energy is crucial for ensuring energy security as well as affordable supplies for the Indian consumers.