A delivery person of a popular pizza chain tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. He had delivered pizzas to 72 homes while being symptomatic, after which all 72 families residing in Delhi's South District, including in Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar, were told to observe self-quarantine.

According to South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra, a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. The restaurant where the rider worked has suspended all operations.

Home delivery of food and groceries is permitted during the covid-19 lockdown in Delhi. In the 56 hotspots declared by the Delhi govt, the lockdown is strigent, and no one is allowed to step out of their homes. All essential items are delivered at the doorstep.

The report comes a day after all districts in Delhi were classified as hotspots or red zone, while the number coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 1,578 and the death toll stood at 32, according to latest figures released by the health ministry this morning.

