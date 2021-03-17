OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PK Sinha relinquishes charge as principal adviser to prime minister

PK Sinha relinquishes charge as principal adviser to prime minister

PK Sinha, a former cabinet secretary of the Union government, was holding the principal adviser to PM position from September 2019. (HT) (HT_PRINT)
PK Sinha, a former cabinet secretary of the Union government, was holding the principal adviser to PM position from September 2019. (HT) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 02:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PK Sinha’s tenure in the current post was supposed to end on 30 May 2024
  • Sinha had joined the prime minister's office (PMO) after his retirement, and remained after the departure of Nripendra Mishra, the previous principal secretary to the PM

NEW DELHI: PK Sinha, the principal advisor to Prime minister Narendra Modi, has resigned from his position, the prime minister’s office has informed. Sinha’s tenure in the current post was supposed to get over by 30 May 2024.

“Shri PK Sinha, IAS (Rtd)… has relinquished the charge of the post of Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from the afternoon of 15 March 2021," the PMO said.

Sinha, a former cabinet secretary of the Union government, was holding the principal adviser to PM position from September 2019. He was in the PMO after his retirement, and after departure of Nripendra Mishra, the previous principal secretary to the PM.

Sinha, a 1977 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has a long career in bureaucracy and had held several key positions including secretary in the ministry of power, and secretary shipping, special secretary in the ministry of petroleum, and principal secretary irrigation department in his cadre state of Uttar Pradesh, among others.

