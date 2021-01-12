PLA soldier captured by Indian troops returned to China

This is the second such incident in three months and comes amid the standoff that began on 5 May 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Pangong lake area. Around 50,000 Indian troops have been deployed in a state of combat readiness at various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures as multiple rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough. The presence of Indian troops mirrors Chinese deployment along the LAC. “The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side have been deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year because of unprecedented mobilization and forward concentration by Chinese troops," the Army had said on Saturday. China had sought the immediate release of its soldier.