Indian Railways today said that it has already transported 150 tonnes of oxygen, around 150 tonnes more will be transported by tonight to the various parts of the country.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said,"The Railways is picking up this challenge of movement of the life-saving Oxygen from the steel plants and the other areas from where it is getting loaded to the states which are wanting this Oxygen."

Suneet Sharma also said that talks on to bring Oxygen Express to Delhi; 4 tankers are being loaded at Jindal Plant in Raigarh for the national capital and he added that plan are ready to get oxygen from Angul, Raigarh, Kalingnagar, Rourkela; Delhi govt advised to obtain tankers.

Elaborating further he said that, "One oxygen special train, carrying four tankers (around 70 Metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen) will depart tonight for Delhi Cantt from Jindal Steel Works, Raigarh and talks are on and we are about to move 4 tankers (Oxygen) from Jindal Plant in Raigarh. I am told that tankers are getting loaded there. Railways has already provided wagons that are ready. As soon as tankers are loaded, they will be moved."

"Initially, the demand had come from Maharashtra and 7 tankers were loaded from Vizag. They travelled a distance of over 1800 kms & reached Nagpur & Nashik for the much-needed Oxygen. 3 tankers were moved from Lucknow to Bokaro, 1 tanker was unloaded at Varanasi," he added.

Suneet Sharma also said, "Encouraged by this response and success, we've further moved 4 tankers from Lucknow to Bokaro. They have been loaded. They're about to start from Bokaro. We expect that by midnight, they'll be able to reach Varanasi and by tomorrow morning they will reach Lucknow".

A 32-container rake is ready with West Central Railway's Bhopal division to move to Bokaro in Jharkhand for medical oxygen filling as soon as the Madhya Pradesh government gives its nod, a senior official said here on Sunday.

The rake reached Jhansi, some 330 kilometres from here, in the morning, and is ready to move to the eastern state the moment approval comes from the MP government, Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Uday Borwanker told PTI.

"It would take around 30-31 hours to reach Bokaro. An empty rake runs at 75 kmph while a loaded one has a speed of about 60 kmph," he added.

A state government official said plans were afoot to ensure liquid medical oxygen is brought in as quickly as possible in view of the surging demand due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday from Gujarat's Hapa on Rajkot Division of Western Railway, said the Indian Railways.

"An 'Oxygen Special' carrying 3 liquid medical oxygen tankers (each with about 14 tonnes) on wagons is planned from Hapa in Rajkot Division of Western Railway today destined to Kalamboli in Maharashtra. Oxygen tankers are supplied by Reliance Industries, Jamnagar," said the Indian Railways on Sunday.

The fourth Oxygen Express is planned from Lucknow today, it said.

The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.









