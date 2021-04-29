Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab.

"Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months," he tweeted. "We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated."

The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh doses will be delivered by May 3, official sources told PTI on Thursday.

The Delhi government has also sought a supply schedule from the manufacturer for the remaining doses which are to be delivered over the next three months.

The Delhi administration does not have Covid-19 vaccines available with it currently, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday while answering a question about inoculation of everybody above the age of 18.

"We do not have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The minister, however, said preparations to inoculate people in this category had been completed.

