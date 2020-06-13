However, production and operations have been stopped or disrupted at 66 oil wells and 13 gas wells by students organisations and local people at Makum, Barekuri, Hapjan, Lankashi, Nagajan, Hebeda and Dhakul areas in the district, the OIL statement said. Crude transportation through bowsers was carried out with the help of security at several places while some bowsers were stranded due to blockades by local people, it said. Loss of 638 metric tonne of crude oil production from 66 oil wells and 0.46 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of natural gas from three gas wells were reported till Thursday due to the blockades, the company said. Following reports of tremors in nearby villages, OIL has contacted North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat to carry out a study to see if there was any induced seismicity due to the blowout, the statement added. The billowing smoke from the well could be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres, and the gas blowout for nearly a fortnight had endangered the biodiversity in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri-Motapung wetland.