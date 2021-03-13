The Aam Aadmi Party -led Delhi government wants to "paralyse" the three municipal corporations of the national capital by reducing the budget allocations, the civic bodies alleged on Friday.

The statement was made by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain at the Civic Centre, where other senior officials were also present.

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to “paralyse" the three civic bodies.

“The three mayors jointly said that the Delhi government has reduced budgetary allocation of all three corporations as it wanted to paralyse the civic agencies," the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The three leaders of the BJP-led municipal corporations claimed that the Delhi government's “budget has been increasing every year while the corporations' share is decreasing".

South Delhi Mayor Anamika alleged that the government is trying to derail ongoing development works of all three corporations so that it could get political benefits in the upcoming municipal elections.

North Delhi Mayor Prakash said the budget presented by Delhi government was “baseless and far from the reality".

He said in 2018-19, the Delhi government made a provision of ₹6,930 cr for the corporations, in 2019-20 it was ₹6,380 cr, in 2020-21 it made a provision of ₹6,828 cr and in 2021-22 it is just ₹6,172 cr, which is nearly ₹700 crore less than the last year.

East Delhi Mayor Jain said that the city government is “busy with sloganeering and releasing advertisements as they have nothing to do with development of the city".

The AAP government has constantly accused the three corporations of indulging in corruption and misusing funds.

Where were allocations made?

The Delhi government on 10 March had presented a ₹69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" for financial year 2021-22, announcing free Covid-19 vaccination to all in its hospitals in the coming phases of the ongoing inoculation drive.

Presenting the budget for the seventh consecutive time in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had proposed to allocate ₹16,377 crore, one-fourth of the total budget for the education sector while the health sector got ₹9,934 crore.

In other allocations, Sisodia had said, "Our government will provide financial support of ₹4,367 crore to the local bodies. This includes an amount of ₹2,298 crore as tied fund for the implementation of schemes, programmes, projects by the local bodies and ₹2,069 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA)".

In addition to the above, an amount of ₹1,805 crore has been provided for the local bodies as share in stamps and registration fee and one-time parking fee. The government is thus giving a total financial support of ₹6,172 crore to the local bodies in budget, he had said.

With inputs from agencies.





