Plan to plug logistics gaps in tomato, onion, potato
The government has formed a committee under the agriculture ministry to examine the matter and draft a plan to implement the TOP scheme effectively
NEW DELHI : Tomato, onion and potato (TOP) farmers battling frequent price crashes may have relief at hand, with the Centre working on a pilot scheme to remove logistics bottlenecks in these crucial perishable crops. The pilot will be conducted under the agriculture ministry’s market intervention scheme (MIS), two officials aware of the plan said.