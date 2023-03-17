Plan to step up subsidy on gram for states/UTs1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Currently, the centre sells gram to states and union territories at a discount of ₹8 per kg on the market price. This discount is likely to go up to ₹15 per kg.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to nearly double the discount on the gram it sells to states and union territories in a bid to clear central stocks ahead of the rabi marketing season, two senior officials said.
