Plan to step up subsidy on gram for states/UTs

In its second crop advance estimate, the government pegged pulses production at 27.8 MT for 2022-23 crop year compared with 27.3 MT. In key markets, tur, urad and moong are being traded higher than their minimum support price (MSP) due to concerns over supply shortage. The wholesale rate of tur is ₹6,600-7,4 00 per quintal, while urad and moong are being sold at ₹8,100-8,300 and ₹9,500-9,600 per quintal. The government had set MSP of pigeon pea and black gram at ₹6,600 per quintal and green gram at ₹7,755 a quintal.