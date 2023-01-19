Plan to strive for equitable healthcare under India’s G20 Presidency:MoS Pawar

Highlighting the philosophy of “Aarogyam Param Bhagyam, Swasthyam Sarwaarth Sadhanam", which translates as “Good Health is the Greatest Fortune" and “Health is the only way to Happiness in the World", Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare stated that “under G20 India Presidency, we plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all and to help create a framework which can reduce disparities in healthcare availability across the world. India envisions to accelerate efforts towards increasing the pace of implementation of value-based healthcare and achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage across the world".

