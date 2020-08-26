Home >News >India >Plan to use surplus land of railways to generate 20 GW renewable energy: Goyal
Piyush Goyal (Mint)
Piyush Goyal (Mint)

Plan to use surplus land of railways to generate 20 GW renewable energy: Goyal

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 06:20 PM IST PTI

  • We plan to use a lot of our surplus land and land along the tracks to generate 20 GW energy, said Piyush Goyal
  • Indian Railways will be a 100 per cent electricity-driven rail network in coming years which would make it the largest such network

NEW DELHI : Indian Railways plans to use its surplus land to generate 20 GW of renewable energy from 'Made in India' solar or wind equipment to power its network, Commerce, Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said Indian Railways will be a 100 per cent electricity-driven rail network in coming years which would make it the largest such network in the world.

"We plan to use a lot of our surplus land and land along the tracks to generate 20 GW (gigawatts)...'Made in India' solar or wind equipment being used to give us 20 GW production capacity of renewable energy and enough KW (kilowatt) hours to power our entire railway," Goyal said.

He was addressing CEEW India's programme on 'Powering Livelihoods: Transforming India's Rural Economy with Clean Energy Solutions'.

The railways may need to either expand battery storage or other forms of storage for this, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The introduction of the railway bicyles will help track men in inspecting and monitoring the tracks specially during monsoons.

Indian Railways introduces rail bicycle for its staff

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout