Plane carrying second batch of 116 Indian deportees from US lands in Amritsar

A plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States landed at Amritsar International Airport late on Saturday night, official sources confirmed. The flight, originally expected at 10 PM, arrived at approximately 11:30 PM.

Part of Trump’s immigration crackdown This marks the second batch of deported Indian nationals under US President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. The deportation process aligns with the administration’s stricter border enforcement measures.

Passenger count revised Initial reports suggested that 119 individuals would be on board. However, an updated passenger list confirmed that 116 Indians were deported in this batch.

Breakdown of deportees by State Among the deportees:

Punjab: 65

Haryana: 33

Gujarat: 8

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan: 2 each

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir: 1 each

Most deportees fall within the 18-30 age group, sources revealed, as stated in PTI.

Families await at the airport Several families of the deportees reached the airport to receive their relatives. The arrival of the deportees sparked a mixed response, with concerns over their treatment and future prospects in India.

Earlier deportation on February 5



On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying first batch of 104 deported illegal immigrants landed in Amritsar. Among them, 33 were from Haryana and Gujarat each, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Outrage over alleged mistreatment Following their arrival, reports emerged that the deportees were handcuffed during the journey, sparking nationwide outrage. Opposition parties condemned the government for the alleged mistreatment of the 104 deported Indian nationals.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that 19 women among the deportees were shackled for 40 hours with restricted access to restrooms during transit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, stating that the deportation process follows a standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been in place since 2012.

