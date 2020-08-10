Plane crash at Kozhikode puts spotlight on tabletop airports

According to a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation watchdog, the crash happened because the aircraft landed at the 3,000-foot point on a runway that’s 8,500-foot long. “At the Kozhikode tabletop airport, aircraft normally land at 800 feet, but IX1344 landed beyond 3,000 feet, resulting in the accident," the DGCA official said. “The incident is being investigated. The causes of the accident will be out soon."