Kozhikode plane crash toll climbs to 20 as one more passenger dies

People stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 07:06 PM IST PTI

  • A 53 year old man died, succumbing to his injuries in Air India plane crash
  • Total death toll has now reached to the mark of 20 in that ill-fated flight accident

KOZHIKODE : A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.

