The Kempegowda airport said it has witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :American airline company United Airlines has announced that they will start flights from Karnataka capital city Bengaluru to San Francisco in the last quarter of 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :American airline company United Airlines has announced that they will start flights from Karnataka capital city Bengaluru to San Francisco in the last quarter of 2022.
Australian national carrier Qantas has also informed that they will begin four weekly flights to Sydney from 14 September, the Kempegowda International Airport said in a statement on Monday while giving an update on the international flight operations.
Australian national carrier Qantas has also informed that they will begin four weekly flights to Sydney from 14 September, the Kempegowda International Airport said in a statement on Monday while giving an update on the international flight operations.
Further it was made known that two weekly flights to Tel Aviv (Air India) and daily flights to Seattle (American Airlines) are also planned in the near future, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further it was made known that two weekly flights to Tel Aviv (Air India) and daily flights to Seattle (American Airlines) are also planned in the near future, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic have already been re-connected.
Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic have already been re-connected.
Addis Ababa, (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said. Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.
Addis Ababa, (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said. Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.
The Kempegowda airport said it has witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India. The airport witnessed 15 per cent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year while May alone saw 48 per cent growth in ATMs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kempegowda airport said it has witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India. The airport witnessed 15 per cent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year while May alone saw 48 per cent growth in ATMs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.
Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.
Earlier this month, the Bangalore International Airport has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.
Earlier this month, the Bangalore International Airport has unveiled International and Domestic lounges at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to give passengers an immersive lounge experience.