Addis Ababa, (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said. Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.