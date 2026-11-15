Planning a Mysuru trip? 5 reasons why you should visit India’s first LED dome planetarium and how to reach it

Mysuru has a new attraction for tourists, families and anyone interested in space. India's first LED dome planetarium, COSMOS-Mysuru, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 13 November at the University of Mysore campus in Karnataka.

Located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, the planetarium has been developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in collaboration with the University of Mysore. It is designed to make astronomy easier to understand through immersive shows, science exhibitions and educational activities.

The biggest attraction is its 15-metre LED dome, which uses around 42 million LEDs to display high-resolution images of space. Unlike traditional planetariums, which use projectors to display visuals on a dome, COSMOS uses LED panels across its dome.

If you are planning a visit to Mysuru, here are five reasons to add COSMOS to your itinerary and how you can reach it.

5 reasons why you should visit COSMOS-Mysuru 1. Experience India's first LED dome planetarium The main reason to visit is the technology itself. Unlike traditional planetariums, COSMOS does not use a projector to display images on a dome. Instead, its entire dome is covered with LED panels that display visuals directly. This creates a more immersive experience for visitors.

2. Watch the universe in 8K resolution The planetarium features an 8K Ultra-HD display system with around 42 million LEDs spread across 6,150 panels. The 15-metre dome is tilted at 15 degrees, allowing visitors to watch detailed images of stars, planets and galaxies across a large viewing area.

3. Explore astronomy through Sky Theatre shows The Sky Theatre is designed to screen professionally produced astronomy programmes. Visitors can learn about planets, stars, galaxies and other parts of the universe through these shows. The programmes are planned in Kannada, English and Hindi, making them accessible to people from different backgrounds.

Also Read | Life Certificate: South Western Railway to hold special Jeevan Pramaan camps

4. Visit science exhibitions and an astronomy museum COSMOS is not just about watching a show. The larger facility includes indoor and outdoor science exhibitions, an astronomy museum, telescopes for viewing the Sun and stars, and other learning facilities. These attractions can make the visit interesting for children, families and science enthusiasts.

5. Learn how astronomers study space The centre is also designed to support astronomy research and training. It will connect visitors and students with astronomical data from observatories operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Classrooms, laboratories and lecture halls will support educational activities, workshops and training programmes.

How to reach COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium COSMOS-Mysuru is located at the Jayachamarajendra campus of the University of Mysore, near the foothills of Chamundi Hills.

Visitors can reach the planetarium through different modes of transport:

- By air: Mysuru Airport is the nearest airport, although it has limited flight connectivity. Travellers can also fly to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and continue to Mysuru by road.

- By train: Mysuru Junction is the main railway station. Visitors can hire a taxi or auto-rickshaw from the station to reach the University of Mysore campus.

- By road: Mysuru is connected to Bengaluru through the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Visitors can drive, take a bus or hire a cab to reach the city. Local taxis and auto-rickshaws are available for the onward journey.

What are the ticket prices and timings? There is one important detail visitors should know before planning their trip. Although Prime Minister Modi inaugurated COSMOS on 13 November 2026, regular public screenings and ticket bookings are expected to begin after the final calibration and testing of the facility.

The planetarium is expected to host two to three public shows daily once it becomes fully operational. Morning slots are planned for school and college groups.