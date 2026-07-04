Planning a Thailand trip? Indian embassy says carry ₹58,000 in cash -- New checklist here

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a fresh travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit Thailand, urging travellers to familiarise themselves with the country's latest entry requirements before departure.

The advisory, issued on July 2, comes after Thailand ended its visa-free entry programme for Indian passport holders. The embassy has outlined the documents travellers should carry, visa-related requirements and other important guidelines to help ensure a smooth immigration process upon arrival.

Advertisement

Embassy Lists Documents Travellers Should Carry According to the advisory, Indian travellers must carry a passport that remains valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Thailand.

Also Read | Prince Harry to travel to London alone next week

Visitors have also been advised to keep confirmed return tickets, hotel reservations and a clear travel itinerary readily available, as immigration authorities may ask to verify these documents during entry.

In addition, all travellers are required to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival. The form must be submitted through Thailand's immigration portal and generates a QR code that may be requested during immigration checks.

Advertisement

THB 20,000 Cash Requirement For Some Travellers The embassy has also reminded visitors to obtain the appropriate visa based on the purpose of their travel.

It further stated that travellers entering Thailand under the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) provisions should carry at least THB 20,000 (approximately ₹57,446) in cash per passenger.

The advisory noted that Thai immigration officials may ask visitors to produce proof of sufficient funds while processing their entry into the country.

Also Read | 4th of July to see thunderstorms? Washington cancels parade amid extreme heat

Embassy Warns Job Seekers Against Using Tourist Entry The advisory includes a separate warning for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand for employment.

According to the embassy, those who have already secured a job offer should not use the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival facilities. Instead, they should obtain the appropriate visa before travelling, as entering Thailand on a tourist status for employment purposes may violate local immigration regulations.

Advertisement

Advice For Transit Passengers The embassy has also issued guidance for passengers transiting through Thailand.

Travellers have been advised to carry all documents required for their onward journey, including confirmed onward tickets and any visas needed for their final destination.

Indian Embassy's 11-Point Checklist For Thailand-Bound Travellers The embassy has shared the following checklist for Indian nationals travelling to Thailand:

Carry a valid passport with at least six months' validity from the date of arrival.

Keep confirmed return flight tickets.

Carry confirmed hotel bookings.

Have a clear travel itinerary.

Complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival.

Obtain the appropriate visa based on the purpose of travel.

Carry at least THB 20,000 (around ₹ 57,446) in cash if travelling under the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival provisions.

57,446) in cash if travelling under the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival provisions. Keep all travel documents readily accessible before approaching immigration counters.

Ensure every traveller in a group carries their own documents.

Do not use the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival route if travelling for employment.

Transit passengers should carry all documents and visas required for their onward destination. Embassy Advises Travellers To Verify Documents Before Departure The Indian Embassy has urged Indian nationals to verify that they meet all documentation and immigration requirements before beginning their journey.

Advertisement

The advisory says carrying the required documents, obtaining the appropriate visa and complying with Thailand's latest entry rules can help travellers avoid delays or issues during immigration checks and ensure a smoother arrival in the country.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.