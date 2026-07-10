Planning a train journey with WhatsApp ticket? Railways says it won't be accepted; check the rules

The Railways has clarified that passengers travelling with digital unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app must present the original ticket on the same mobile phone used to make the booking. Copies shared via WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs or PDF versions will not be accepted during ticket inspections.

The updated rule also states that the ticket must remain on the registered handset from which it was issued. In addition, passengers are required to book their digital unreserved ticket before the train departs from the boarding station. Any ticket purchased after the train has left will be treated as invalid.

Railways issues clarification The clarification was also shared by South East Central Railway through its official X account.

The post said, “An unreserved ticket booked through the RailOne App is considered valid only on the same registered mobile from which the ticket was issued. It is also mandatory to carry a photo identity card along with the said mobile during the journey. Tickets received via WhatsApp, screenshot, or other means are not considered valid travel authorisation.”

The post was accompanied by an explanatory video outlining the revised requirements.

The clarification follows a recent incident in which a passenger was fined after producing a WhatsApp screenshot instead of the original digital ticket during a ticket check.

Users question practical challenges The announcement prompted widespread discussion on social media, with several users arguing that the rule could prove inconvenient for elderly passengers and others who depend on relatives or friends to book tickets for them.

Many pointed out that while RailOne has become a widely used platform for booking unreserved tickets, the new requirement may create difficulties in situations where the person making the booking is not the one travelling.

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One user wrote, "I book online tickets for my family. The tickets are valid, and I have the ID. What else is needed now? This is just thuggery."

Another commented, "Make rules in such a way that everyone can use them. Elderly people and many others don't know how to use apps like RailOne or UTS. Do you even think about them? This isn't a proper system; it's just a mess."