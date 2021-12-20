Noting that ‘Omicron is a matter of concern’, Himachal Pradesh government urged tourists to come to the state only after getting both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "Omicron is a matter of concern. Himachal Pradesh has done good work as far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned. In a way we can say that it is a fully vaccinated state. I hope that the variant will not have much of an impact on the state."

He added that a lot of tourists come to Himachal Pradesh on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. "We have asked the administration to regulate the crowd and do not let it get overcrowded. We have also urged tourists to come after getting vaccinated and follow COVID-19 norms."

India's Omicron variant rose to 168 on Monday after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka logged more cases of the new strain of Covid-19, respectively.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

So far, no cases have been from Himachal Pradesh.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

