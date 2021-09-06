Kerala no longer requires a negative RT-PCR test result from travellers entering the state with both doses. Apparently, the government of Kerala made this decision seeing the pace of the Covid-19 vaccination.

"Important update for Domestic Passengers," Air India said in a tweet.

Requirements for passengers travelling to Kerala

No RT-PCR test report is required for those who are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry a valid vaccination certificate for both doses

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 26,701 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the office of the state health minister on Sunday, the total death toll mounted to 21,496 and the active caseload stands at 2,47,791.

Earlier, on September 4, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference after holding a meeting to review the state's COVID-19 situation, confirmed that the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns.

The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases being reported in the country continued for the 71st consecutive day today. With 38,948 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the overall tally went up to 3,30,27,621, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities.

India has administered a total of 25,23,089 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 68,75,41,762

