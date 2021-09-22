Day after the Indian government warned of “reciprocal measures", the UK government has added Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, to an updated international travel advisory.

The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

There was widespread condemnation of the Serum Institute of India manufactured vaccines not being included in a list of eligible Covid jabs recognised under Britain's reviewed international travel norms, effective from 4 October.

“Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," reads an advisory from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“You must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England," it adds.

Starting 4 October, the current 'traffic light system' of red, amber, and green countries based on levels of Covid-19 risk will be replaced by one red list of countries, the circular added.

“The rules for travel from countries and territories not on the red list will depend on your vaccination status," it noted.

The scrapping of the amber list, which includes India at present, means travellers can now visit the UK if they are fully vaccinated.

Here's all you know to enter the UK from 4 Oct

Amber list rules

What one should do if they've been in a country/territory on the amber list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

Before you travel to England you should:

- Take a Covid test – you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England

- Book and pay for Covid-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England

- Complete a passenger locator form

If you are fully vaccinated:

- After you arrive in England you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2

This applies if you’re fully vaccinated under either:

1. The UK vaccination programme

2. The UK vaccine programme overseas

3. An approved vaccination programme in Europe or the USA - not all are recognised in England

If you are not fully vaccinated:

- Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days

- Take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8

- If you are in England for less than 10 days, you need to quarantine for the time you are here. You need to book day 2 and day 8 travel tests. You only need to take the tests if you are still in England.

Also, if you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you must follow the red list rules.

How to submit proof of Covid vaccination

Visitors need to prove that they have been fully vaccinated (plus 14 days) with a document (digital or paper-based) from a national or state-level public health body that includes:

- forename and surname(s)

- date of birth

- vaccine brand and manufacturer

- date of vaccination for every dose

- country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer

In the absence of providing these information, travellers will be considered non-vaccinated and they must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’. If not, they may be denied boarding.

