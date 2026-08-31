Planning a trip to Uzbekistan? Indians can now stay visa-free for 30 days

Indian travellers could soon have an easier route to exploring Central Asia, with Uzbekistan announcing visa-free entry for Indian citizens for stays of up to 30 days.
The announcement was made by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent on August 30, during Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.
The new regime is aimed at strengthening travel, trade and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.
Quick answers to key questions
Indian citizens can now enter Uzbekistan without a visa for stays of up to 30 days, enhancing travel convenience.
The visa-free entry aims to strengthen travel, trade, and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.
The visa-free policy offers Indian travelers more flexibility in planning longer itineraries across Uzbekistan's historical cities, enhancing their travel experience.
Travelers should verify the final implementation date and any applicable entry requirements with Uzbek authorities before booking their trip.
Highlights include Tashkent's metro, the Registan in Samarkand, and the historic streets of Bukhara, showcasing Uzbekistan's rich culture and architecture.
For Indian passport holders, the announcement could make it easier to plan everything from a quick city break to a longer journey across Uzbekistan's historic Silk Road cities. However, as the policy has only recently been announced, travellers should check with the Uzbek authorities for the final implementation date and applicable entry requirements before booking their trip.
Under the announced arrangement, Indian citizens will be permitted to enter Uzbekistan without obtaining a visa for stays of up to 30 days.
The move comes as the two countries look to deepen their economic and cultural relationship. During his meeting with Modi, President Mirziyoyev described India as a reliable strategic partner and said bilateral trade had crossed US$1 billion for the first time last year.
He also said the number of joint ventures between India and Uzbekistan had increased sevenfold in recent years.
The relationship extends beyond business. Uzbekistan is home to institutions including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies. Yoga has also gained popularity in the country, which established a dedicated Yoga Federation in 2018.
For travellers, the new 30-day window could mean more time to experience the country's cities, architecture, food and landscapes without having to fit the itinerary into a conventional short holiday.
Uzbekistan's capital offers a mix of contemporary city life and centuries of history.
One of its most distinctive attractions is the Tashkent Metro, whose stations are known for elaborate interiors featuring mosaics, chandeliers, sculptures and murals.
The city can serve as a starting point for understanding Uzbekistan's Uzbek, Islamic and Soviet-era influences before heading towards the country's historic cities.
For many visitors, Registan Square is the image that immediately comes to mind when Uzbekistan is mentioned.
Samarkand's historic centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the Registan among its most famous landmarks. Other major attractions include the Bibi-Khanum Mosque, Shahi Zinda and Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum.
The city offers a glimpse into Uzbekistan's importance along the historic Silk Road and is one of the country's key stops for first-time visitors.
Another important Silk Road destination, Bukhara is known for its historic architecture and traditional trading quarters.
Its old centre features madrasahs, mosques, bazaars, caravanserais and trading domes, making it particularly suited to travellers who prefer exploring historic neighbourhoods at a leisurely pace.
Rather than rushing between individual attractions, visitors can spend time walking through the old city and taking in its architecture and markets.
Uzbekistan also offers plenty for food-focused travellers.
The country's signature dish is plov, a rice-based preparation that comes in hundreds of regional variations.
Other dishes worth trying include manti, steamed dumplings that may be filled with meat or pumpkin, and shashlik, grilled skewers commonly served as part of Uzbek cuisine.
A longer stay could allow visitors to sample regional variations rather than limiting themselves to the most familiar dishes.
Travellers looking beyond the standard Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara route can consider the Fergana Valley.
The region is particularly known for its craft traditions. In Rishtan, visitors can explore Uzbekistan's renowned ceramic-making heritage.
In Margilan, the Yodgorlik Silk Factory offers visitors an opportunity to see traditional silk production.
The visa-free announcement could give Indian travellers greater flexibility in planning a Uzbekistan holiday.
Instead of limiting a trip to a handful of major cities, visitors could potentially build a longer itinerary covering Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, the Fergana Valley and desert regions, depending on the final rules governing the visa-free regime.
However, Indian travellers should confirm when the new arrangement officially comes into effect, along with passport-validity requirements, permitted purposes of travel and other entry conditions, with the Uzbek authorities before making travel arrangements.
For now, the announcement marks a significant easing of travel access for Indian passport holders and could make Uzbekistan an increasingly attractive option for those looking to explore Central Asia.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.