NEW DELHI : Banks are set to remains closed for a total of sixteen days in the month of January.

Banks in India stay closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has marked the days when offline banking operations will be shut in the month of January 2022.

The online mode of transaction will still be functional on these days.

It must be noted that the bank holidays tend to differ in various states. The days marked below might not be observed by all the banking companies.

The banking holidays also depend on the festivals being celebrated in various states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

If you are planning to visit banks in January 2022, here is a list of bank holidays for the month

1 January: New Year’s Day (Across the country)

4 January: Losoong (Sikkim)

11 January: Missionary Day (Mizoram)

12 January: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January: Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)

15 January: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)

18 January: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

26 January: Republic Day (Across the country)

31 January: Me-Dam-Me-Phi( Assam)

Banks will also remain closed on these weekends

2 January: Sunday

8 January: Second Saturday

9 January: Sunday

16 January: Sunday

22 January: Fourth Saturday

23 January: Sunday

30 January: Sunday

