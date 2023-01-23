Planning meeting of G20 chief science advisers roundtable held1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:12 PM IST
The G20-CSA roundtables are an effective platform to discuss and achieve solutions to some of the long pending as well as anticipated issues related to scientific research, technology development and deployment
New Delhi: The planning meeting of the G20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable (G20-CSAR) was held virtually on 20 January to discuss agenda topics and planning for the proposed high-level roundtables. Parvinder Maini, scientific secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, chaired the meeting. “One health, open access to scholarly scientific knowledge, emerging technologies, and scientific data Sharing were indicative sets of agenda topics for G20-CSAR during the meeting," said the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor.G20-CSAR is a government-to-government level initiative conceptualised through India’s G20 presidency.
