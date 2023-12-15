Planning ₹1 lakh crore investment in new trains, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that this is part of a larger upgrade that seeks to increase the number of trips and the availability of trains for goods and services.
The Indian Railways is looking to acquire new trains with a total investment of ₹1 lakh crore over the next few years, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told The Economic Times. He said this comes due to increased demand in the passenger travel sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message