Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Planning to buy a bigger house? You must consider the carpet area

Planning to buy a bigger house? You must consider the carpet area

Before RERA came into being, most developers used to sell apartments on the basis of super built-up area.
2 min read . 01:34 PM IST Renu Yadav

  • The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, mandates that the seller or developer can sell the property based on the carpet area instead of the super built-up area

Home buying activity has picked up in recent times after a lull post the pandemic. According to a report from Anarock, people are preferring bigger houses. “The average flat size of apartments in the top seven cities have gone up by 10% in 2020," said the report. People are opting for bigger houses post the pandemic as many of them are now working from home. However, if you are planning to buy a bigger house, it is important that you understand the difference between super-builtup area and carpet area.

Home buying activity has picked up in recent times after a lull post the pandemic. According to a report from Anarock, people are preferring bigger houses. “The average flat size of apartments in the top seven cities have gone up by 10% in 2020," said the report. People are opting for bigger houses post the pandemic as many of them are now working from home. However, if you are planning to buy a bigger house, it is important that you understand the difference between super-builtup area and carpet area.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016, mandates that the seller or developer can sell the property based on the carpet area instead of the super built-up area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Punjab city allows covid-vaccination for bankers, school employees, lawyers

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

Bitcoin cracks 10% as outlook sours on India ban reports

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan's film 'The Big Bull' to premiere in April

1 min read . 01:05 PM IST

Gujarat: Night curfew in 4 major cities till 31 March as Covid cases surge - Timings and other details

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016, mandates that the seller or developer can sell the property based on the carpet area instead of the super built-up area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Punjab city allows covid-vaccination for bankers, school employees, lawyers

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

Bitcoin cracks 10% as outlook sours on India ban reports

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan's film 'The Big Bull' to premiere in April

1 min read . 01:05 PM IST

Gujarat: Night curfew in 4 major cities till 31 March as Covid cases surge - Timings and other details

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Carpet area as defined by RERA is the net usable floor area of an apartment, excluding the area covered by the external walls, areas under services shafts, exclusive balcony or verandah area and exclusive open terrace area, but includes the area covered by the internal partition walls of the apartment. The super built-up area includes the common area as well.

Super built-up area gives a wrong sense of the area of the house but was often used by the developers as it used to reduce the per square feet cost of the house. For example, if a 2 bhk with a carpet area of 900 sq.ft is priced at Rs50 lakh. This means a per sq.ft rate of about Rs5,556, but bring in the super built-up area and the cost drops to Rs3,846 per sq.ft for a 2bhk of 1,300 sq.ft.

Before RERA came into being, most developers used to sell apartments on the basis of super built-up area, which consists of the apartment area and proportionate area of common areas such as elevators, stairs, lobbies, clubhouses, play areas and other amenities available in the project.

Therefore, there was no clarity for the buyer as to how much area he or she will get in terms of carpet area.

However, to bring in transparency, RERA Act states that developers have to now sell only on the basis of carpet area so that a buyer will get to know how much she is paying for each square foot that she will get for her use.

Typically, carpet area is 25-35% or more lower than super built-up area. For instance, if an apartment is said to be the size of 1,400 sq.ft, the actual usable area, or the carpet area, will be 910-1,050 sq.ft.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Most developers have started quoting per-square-foot rate with the Act bringing in clarity for the homebuyers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.