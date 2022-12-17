Here is what you should know if you intend to purchase a Maruti Suzuki car. There is a waiting period of up to nine months for some models. However, the model, your city and the dealer from whom you are buying the car will all have an impact on the final waiting period.

The 7-seater Ertiga has the longest wait time of nine months, according to Live Hindustan, while Alto and Ignis have the shortest wait time (less than one month). This means that, in case you are planning to buy an Alto or an Ignis, you can get it almost immediately. However, if you book one now, you are unlikely to get it delivered before August 2023.

Models like Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Baleno have a waiting period of three months. For Swift, the waiting period is 2.5 months whereas it’s 1.5 months for Ciaz. It will take one month for WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio and Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki - after raising prices by 1.3% in April - revealed that, starting in January, its cars will cost more. Depending on the model and specs, the rise of cost will be decided.

The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle was earlier displayed by Maruti Suzuki India in Delhi. On December 12, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the unveiling of India's first mass-segment flex-fuel vehicle, which can run on any ethanol-petrol combination between 20% ethanol and 85% gasoline.

The modified engine in the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype car is built expressly to burn more gasoline with added ethanol. New fuel system technologies, such as heated fuel rail for cold start help and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection, have been designed to make the engine compatible with higher ethanol mixes.

According to a press release distributed to stock exchanges, Maruti Suzuki engineers created and built this car domestically with the necessary assistance from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

(With agency inputs)