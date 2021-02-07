Planning to buy a new car? Gadkari says scrap polluting one to avail benefits

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that people who will scrap old and polluting vehicles to buy new ones will be offered some extra benefits under a new policy. He further announced that the finer details of the policy will be unveiled soon.

The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 is touted as a major step to boost the Indian automobile sector.

Terming the policy a boon, Gadkari said: It would lead to a 30% boost to the Indian automobile industry turnover to ₹10 lakh crore in the years to come.

Under the voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years.

The government has recently approved a proposal to impose a green tax on some category of vehicles, setting the stage for phasing out old pollution-causing vehicles.

According to the proposal, a green tax could be levied on transport or commercial vehicles older than eight years at the time of renewal of fitness certificate. The levy will have to be in the range of 10-25 % of the road tax. In the case of personal vehicles, it could be charged at the time of renewal of the registration certificate after 15 years.

Advantages of scrapping old cars,

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, said incentives are worked out under the policy with discussions with stakeholders.

Asserting that scrapping has huge advantages, he said research has pointed out that an old four-seater Sedan will result in losses of ₹1.8 lakh in five years while for a heavy vehicle it comes to ₹8 lakh for a period of three years.

"We want to give some incentives," he said and added that the policy is mandatory, all vehicles will be required for automated fitness tests done without any human intervention, corruption or fudging of data.

He said automated fitness tests will be set up under PPP mode while for scrapping centres also private partners and state governments will be assisted.

"Structure and framework of scrapping policy is under work and green tax has already been notified. Many states have notified in ineffective way ....We want to advise the state governments through notification under Motor Vehicles Act to consider imposing green tax on older vehicles which cause more pollution," Aramane said.

Driving such vehicles that fail to pass automated tests will attract huge penalties and also be impounded.

Talking about the policy, Gadkari said: "This policy will boost buying of new vehicles besides generating huge employment. Automobile industry turnover which is 4.5 lakh crore at present is likely to swell to ₹10 lakh crore in years to come with India becoming an automobile hub," the minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)





