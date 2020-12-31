Amid scare of the new Covid-19 strain, which is said to be highly infectious, several states and cities in India have announced restrictions, including big gatherings and night curfew, on New Year celebrations. The fear has been mounting since before Christmas, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new coronavirus variant was spreading faster than the earlier ones across England. Till today, 25 Indians , all of whom recently returned from the UK, were found to be infected with the new virus.

So, here's the list of states and cities that have decided to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations:

Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on 31 December and 1 January to avoid large gatherings. According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. The order stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew.

Mangaluru

In order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infections, section 144 imposed have been imposed in Mangaluru City. The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021. Mangaluru City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and additional district magistrate of Mangaluru city have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1).

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, prohibitory orders banning large gatherings will be imposed from noon today, the city police commissioner has said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing.

Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve. In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations. A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, it said. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January. All places of entertainment and leisure are required to strictly abide by the timings.

Ahmedabad

The night curfew will be strictly enforced on December 31 after 9 pm in Ahmedabad city.

Chennai

The Marina Beach will stay out of bounds for people on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. No midnight parties would also be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places.

Rajasthan

A curfew will be imposed in Rajasthan from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve, according to an order of the state home department.

Dehradun

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve and New Year.

Punjab

Night curfew will be in place in Punjab. The Amarinder Singh government has decided to lift it from January 1, and advised the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

