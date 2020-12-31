The Mumbai police on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve. In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations. A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, it said. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.