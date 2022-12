With people gearing up for New Year 2023 celebrations, Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts."

“This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.

Here are a few traffic advisories to follow if you are planning to go out today: