Planning to celebrate New Years' in Delhi? Check traffic advisory here

With people gearing up for New Year 2023 celebrations, Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations.
With people gearing up for New Year 2023 celebrations, Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations.
Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts."
Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts."
“This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.
“This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.
Here are a few traffic advisories to follow if you are planning to go out today:
- Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday. Police will also carry alcometers to check revelers for drunk driving.
- Only authorised vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. Police advisory said, for Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg, Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K G Marg-Feroz Shah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc.
- Meanwhile, elaborate traffic arrangement have been made at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted.
- Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said.
- In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it further said.
- Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people in large numbers assemble for celebrations, the advisory said.
- Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc
- There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas. The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for adequate security cover.
- "If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated state," police said.
- They also informed that the government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.
Here are a few traffic advisories to follow if you are planning to go out today:
- Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday. Police will also carry alcometers to check revelers for drunk driving.
- Only authorised vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. Police advisory said, for Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg, Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K G Marg-Feroz Shah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc.
- Meanwhile, elaborate traffic arrangement have been made at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted.
- Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said.
- In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it further said.
- Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people in large numbers assemble for celebrations, the advisory said.
- Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc
- There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas. The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for adequate security cover.
- "If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated state," police said.
- They also informed that the government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.