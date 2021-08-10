Aviation regulator DGCA has asked airlines to ensure that the airfares on metasearch engine websites are not higher than the ones displayed on the carriers' websites.

"Passengers travelling to international destinations are requested to check the fare preferably from the website of the concerned airline as the meta-search engines at times do not reflect the actual point to point fare and do make combinations of multiple airlines and end up with an exaggerated figure," DGCA said in a tweet.

This comes after several reports of skyrocketing airfares being charged for flights between India and the United Kingdom. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified on Sunday that an economy-class ticket on the Delhi-London flight has been available for between ₹1.03 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh during August.

Air India said the surge pricing was mainly driven by passengers who were allowed to rebook tickets owing to entry requirements and mandatory institutional quarantine in the UK. It said due to this only upper bucket economy & business class seats are available now due to which airfares show a massive uptick on ticket booking websites.

(3/5) These passengers have re-booked on the available flights now, creating a steep surge in bookings on many India-UK flights. — Air India (@airindiain) August 8, 2021

While there have been lower and upper limits on all domestic airfares in India since May 25 last year, no such limits have been imposed on international airfares.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK.













