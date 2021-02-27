With the Covid-19 vaccination drive being expanded from Monday, the central government has issued a list of 20 questions to identify individuals with co-morbidities that require them to be prioritised for inoculation.

The government had announced earlier this week that people over 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities can get coronavirus vaccine from 1 March.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had told a media briefing.

A certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner) and employment certificate/ Official Identity Card – (either but with photo and date of birth) for healthcare workers is to be furnished for getting vaccination on a priority basis, the government had said.

An image of the simplified certificate was released on Saturday, which includes the list of criteria for prioritised vaccination.

The criteria include hospital admission due to heart failure in the last one year, diabetes and hypertension, Lymphoma, Leukaemia or Myeloma, persons with disabilities due to intellectual disability, acid attack with the involvement of the respiratory system etc.

You can check the whole list here:

View Full Image List of co-morbidity for priority vaccination

Cost of vaccination

The government has announced that a Covid-19 shot in private hospitals will be charged at ₹250.

"Private hospitals functioning as Covid-19 vaccination centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of ₹250 per person per dose," the government said.

Government hospitals will carry out the drive at no cost, as it has been going on, but private facilities which are empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharay and similar State Health Insurance Schemes will charge for the vaccines.

This is the first time that the vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — will be available at private facilities.

Ramping up vaccination

To scale up the vaccination drive, a significantly large number of private facilities and being involved in this phase.

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes have been given permission to participate as Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

"Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority," the Union health ministry said.

In addition to this, the government will also use medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers for the vaccination drive.













