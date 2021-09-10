The cost of a one-way journey to Kuwait has increased to as much as ₹1.5 lakh from several Indian airports, including Bengaluru and Delhi.

The skyrocketing ticket price has come after the Gulf country resumed commercial flights for fully vaccinated Indians this week.

The fare from Bengaluru airport to Kuwait hovered around 1.01 lakh for the entire September month.

Similarly, the airfares from Delhi to Kuwait was around ₹1,06,391; from Hyderabad to Kuwait ( ₹1,01,556); from Kochi to Kuwait ( ₹1,04,640), and from Mumbai to Kuwait ( ₹1,02,511).

The pre-Covid ticket prices used to be around ₹17,000- ₹40,000. As per the information on travel booking websites, the flight fares to Kuwait might get reduce by mid-October and November.

For traveling to Kuwait, all passengers need to be fully vaccinated with the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Until now, the WHO has approved seven Covid-19 vaccines-- Moderna (mRNA-1273); Pfizer/BioNTech ( BNT162b2); Johnson and Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S); Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZD1222); Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV), and Serum Institute of India's (Covishield).

The citizens of Kuwait, their first-degree relatives, and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country. A flyer will have to present a negative PCR test result not older than 48 hours before departing to UAE. The passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

