The alternative is to begin a Mutual Fund SIP. Investors may witness their money increase over time by starting even a tiny SIP of ₹500 per month, which will serve as motivation to continue saving and investing in the future. However, one must start investing right away and take the initial step. Individual investors must devote the time and energy necessary to acquire fundamental financial knowledge. One's money will be better organised as more one can understand about investing. One will edge closer to their financial goals even if they are only able to save a tiny sum, like ₹1000 or ₹2000 each month.