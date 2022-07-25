Planning to study at DSEU? Here are last dates to apply for UG courses, diploma

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has announced the last date for applying for various diploma programs and BA in digital media and design
NEW DELHI :The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has announced the last date for applying for various diploma programs and BA in digital media and design. The varsity authorities announced that the last date to apply is 27 July. They also informed that the last date to apply for undergraduate programs in the institutions is 15 August.
"Last date to apply for Diploma programs and BA Digital Media and Design is 27th July 2022. Last date to apply for Undergraduate programs is 15th August 2022," DSEU tweeted.
For the second batch of the university, the Kejriwal government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and five PG programmes.
Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programmes – B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.
The programmes are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which include three new campuses – Dr H. J. Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir C.V. Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus.
The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle.
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has recently partnered with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF with an aim to expand access to employment opportunities for students.
DSEU and UNICEF have introduced ' Career Awareness Sessions ' for students at DSEU to make them more aware of the existing job portals and thereby enhance their accessibility towards job roles best suited for them, as part of the joint venture.
