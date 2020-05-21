A day after announcing the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders on issues ranging from control on air fares to restrictions on number of bags.

The ministry said it will prescribe lower and upper limit on air fares and airlines will have to adhere to it "during the period of COVID-19 pandemic".

Passengers will only be allowed to obtain boarding passes through web check-in. They are also required to download the baggage tag for their check-in luggage, which is restricted to a maximum of one bag and a handbag.

Here's a detailed guideline for the air flyers put out by union home ministry. The guideline lists out all the changes you, as a flyer, will have to inculcate to roam freely through the domestic flights.

General Instructions for Flyers:

a. On the day of commencement, limited operations (about 1/3rd) would be permitted.

c. Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel.

d. No physical check-in at airport counters would be done. Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airport.

e. Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits offers prescribed by the Ministry during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic.

f. A self-declaration/Aarogya Setu App status (for compatible device) would also be obtained that the passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms. Passengers with “Red" status in Aarogya Setu App would not be permitted to travel.

g. Passengers will be required to wear the protective gear (Face mask).

h. The airlines shall not provide meal services on board.

i. The cabin crew are required to be in full protective suit.

J. Only one check-in bag will be allowed.

k. No newspaper or magazine shall be provided on board by the airlines.

l. Use of baggage/trolleys has to be minimised.

m. Passengers should report at least two hours before the departure time.

1. From Origin to Airport

a. Passengers should familiarize themselves about the new procedures at the airport. Expect slower processes and hence avoid last minute reaching the airport.

b. Passenger to ensure that he/she has made a web check-in and obtained a boarding pass. He/she should also download the baggage tag/baggage identification number.

c. Passengers, before entering the terminal, to ensure wearing of protective gear, as per the prevailing requirement. He will continue to wear the mask throughout the journey.

d. Passenger should travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA.

The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.

E. If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he/she

shall be liable for penal action.

F. The airlines shall ensue that the boarding pass is issued only after the declaration given above has been made by the passenger. In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR,

j. The passenger shall print the baggage tag and affix it on the bag at a prominent place. In case he/she is not able to print the baggage tag the PNR number and the name of the passenger (as mentioned in the ticket) should be boldly written on a piece of thick paper and affixed to the bag or tag it with the help of a strong string.

2. At the Airport:

i. The passenger should get down from his/her vehicle with the face mask on and with the required documents/e-documents. He would continue to wear his mask throughout the journey.

ii. He/she walk in the forecourt area and arrive at the thermal screening facility near the entry gate.

iii. He should get himseli/herself checked for temperature. This will be done by a designated staff of the Airport. The status of “Aarogya Setu" should be displayed to the staff

iv. In case of non-availability of Aarogya Setu, the passenger should be facilitated to go a counter provided by the airport where Aarogya Setu can be downloaded. Children below fourteen years of age would be exempt from this requirement.

v. The passenger shall, then, move to the CISF counter at the entry check-point. He/she shall display/show his identity card, the boarding pass/-e-boarding pass to the CISF staff. The CISF staff on confirming the identity ofthe person shall allow him/her in.

vi. The passenger shall then proceed to the baggage drop counter.

vii. At the baggage drop counter the passenger shall display the PNR and his/her identification to the staff. The passenger shall also show/indicate the PNR number written/printed on his/her baggage to the staff. Upon confirmation, the staff shall print the baggage tag, attach it on the bag and accept the bag. Instead of issuing a printed receipt to the passenger, an electronic receipt in the form of an SMS shall be sent to the passenger.

viii. Passengers are mandated to adhere to the single baggage policy in the initial phase.

ix. Passengers to adhere to the social distancing which would be specified at the airports through markings like circle, square or tensor barrier as specified at the airport to be used by the passenger.

x. Passengers to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop of at least 60 minutes before departure.

b. Security

1. Security staff will practice ‘minimum touch’ concept to reduce physical contact with the passengers. Passengers to cooperate with security staff by following the instructions for their own safety and security.

c. Security Hold Area including Lounge, Prayer Room, Kids play area etc,

i. Passengers to proceed to security hold area after security screening.

ii. While waiting in the security hold area they should maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols. Chairs marked ‘Not For Use’ should not be occupied.

iii. While going around F&B, retail outlets, etc., passengers maintain hygiene and should be aware of the social distancing and locations where sanitizer would be available.

iv. Passengers should dispose of all the bio hazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow colored disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport,

d. Boarding

1. Passenger to collect the safety kit (thrce layered sugical masks, face shield and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate. They should wear mask, face shield and sanitize their hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass.

2. Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of e-boarding pass.

3. Passengers would be required to show their ID card to the airline staff at the boarding gale.

E. In the Aircraft

a. Throughout the flight, hygiene and sanitation to be maintained by the passengers. Face to face interaction to be minimized.

b. Passenger are advised to minimize use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

c. No queuing at the lavatory and only one companion for children and the elderly to be allowed.

d. No meal services would be made available in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the gallery area or on the seats.

e. Passengers would not be permitted to consume any eatables inside the aircraft during the flight.

f. Passengers to note that No paper / magazine will be available in the aircraft.

g. There would be no on-board sale of any item to minimize the physical contacts.

h. lf any passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or have cough, it should be brought to the notice of the crew for handling the passenger.

4. From Airport to Destination

a. Arrival

i. The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential and passengers are advised to follow the iDstructions and not to rush to the exit gate.

ii. Social distance / sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc.

iii. Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly.

b. Baggage Collection

i. Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches.

ii. Transit passenger will not be allowed to come out of the transit area.

c. Exit from Airport

i. Passenger should use the authorized taxi maintaining the prescribed hygiene protocols.

ii. Only authorized taxis are allowed for taking the passenger from the airport.

iii. Passengers are advised to follow the social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode of transportation.

iv. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/UT.

