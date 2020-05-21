vii. At the baggage drop counter the passenger shall display the PNR and his/her identification to the staff. The passenger shall also show/indicate the PNR number written/printed on his/her baggage to the staff. Upon confirmation, the staff shall print the baggage tag, attach it on the bag and accept the bag. Instead of issuing a printed receipt to the passenger, an electronic receipt in the form of an SMS shall be sent to the passenger.