Ahead of the 75th Independence Day functions, Delhi police have taken several measures to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully. Apart from issuing traffic advisory for 15 Aug around the Red Fort, security has also been beefed up across the city

On Friday, a high-level meeting of top officials of Delhi Police was held to discuss a new intelligence alert about miscreants who could try to infiltrate the security at the Red Fort on August 15, news agency ANI reported.

"An attempt could also be made to create a law and order situation at various religious sites in Delhi," ANI added.

Following the meeting, Superintendents of Police of all districts in Delhi have been directed to be on alert ahead of Independence Day.

City police to check check vehicles and identity cards of commuters

Security has been tightened across the national capital and the city police have been instructed to check vehicles and identity cards of commuters. Further, security has also been tightened at New Delhi Railway Station. Delhi Police, Railway Protection Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad are deployed for security at the station

Earlier on Friday, the Traffic Police issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

As per the advisory, eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover -- will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Police also banned flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. in the national capital till August 16.

Multi-layered security cover at Red Fort

Meanwhile, a multi-layered security cover has been arranged to secure the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow.

Police said on Friday, the security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Red Fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport.

Over 70 police vehicles – including PCR vans, 'PRAKHAR' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed at the Red Fort area as part of security deployment along with intensified patrolling by police personnel on motorcycle, the police said.

Patrolling on motorboats will be carried out in the Yamuna river by the Delhi Police to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

