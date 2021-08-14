Despite a significant drop in Covid cases, some states are still cautious in relaxing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of infection. Several states have even restricted travel fearing a surge in cases in the festival season — Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi fall in August.

While overall cases have come down, Kerala and Maharashtra are still reporting high caseload prompting neighbouring states to check movements of people.

Some states have even made it mandatory for travellers to carry negative RT-PCR reports if they are entering from regions with ahigh number of active or daily cases.

List of states where RT-PCR report is mandatory

- Tamil Nadu and Goa (for people coming from Kerala)

- Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab (for all travellers)

- Uttar Pradesh has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

- Karnataka has made tests mandatory for people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra

- Maharashtra has made a negative test mandatory for all flyers

- Punjab has also made both doses of vaccination or negative report mandatory for all those entering the state from August 16. The rule on full vaccination or negative report will apply to all those entering Punjab by road, rail or air.

- West Bengal has made negative reports mandatory for travellers from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai

Not only for travel, but some states have also even made tests mandatory for joining duty, buying liquor, and entering flats. Among them are Jharkhand and Kerala.

In Jharkhand, security personnel and police who have been on leave will have to produce negative tests.

Kerala has made test or vaccine certificates mandatory for visiting shops. The test is also mandatory for people visiting liquor stores.

In Bengaluru, anegative test is mandatory for residents of apartments when they are returning from any other state. In absence of areport, they will be tested and will have to be quarantined in their flats until the report comes.

