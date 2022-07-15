Planning to travel? These 2 destinations are the most 'extraordinary' in India. Read here2 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- Apart from Kerala and Ahmedabad, Seoul, Buahan in Bali, the Great Barrier Reef are also part of Time's 50 extraordinary destinations
Kerala and Ahmedabad have been listed among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore by Time Magazine in its latest feature - "World's Greatest Places of 2022". Both the destinations attract a large number of tourists every year but, finding a spot in Time Magazine will further boost the tourism industry in these 2 places and also in India largely. With travel opening up since the pandemic, this list was essential and Time Magazine said, "As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travellers are again hitting the road-and the skies."
TIME has created profile pages for both Kerala and Ahmedabad.
For Kerala, it said, "Kerala is one of India's most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it's known as "God's own country" for good reason."
"This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation," the profile further said.
About Ahmedabad, Time Magazine said, "As India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism."
Apart from these two destinations, Seoul, Buahan in Bali, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Portree, Scotland were also featured by Time as the World's Greatest Places of 2022.
Regarding the list, the magazine pointed out, “50 far-flung and familiar spots, from the Great Barrier Reef, where visitors can see undersea wonders while participating in conservation efforts, to the ultra-high-tech city of Seoul. Many of the destinations are charting a path to economic recovery; this year paradise reopens on The Philippines’ Boracay Island, which had been closed for years due to overtourism and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are thriving, growing, and changing, like the luxe city of Doha, Qatar, which is opening 100 new hotels to accommodate 2022 World Cup spectators. Bon voyage!"
TIME said, “To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."
