Kerala and Ahmedabad have been listed among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore by Time Magazine in its latest feature - "World's Greatest Places of 2022". Both the destinations attract a large number of tourists every year but, finding a spot in Time Magazine will further boost the tourism industry in these 2 places and also in India largely. With travel opening up since the pandemic, this list was essential and Time Magazine said, "As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travellers are again hitting the road-and the skies."

