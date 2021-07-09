Indian travellers, who are planning to travel to Dubai, will now be able to book flight tickets from next week. According to a report by Khaleej Times, flight bookings from several Indian cities have re-opened to Dubai from July 15. However, Abu Dhabi will re-open flights for Indian passengers from July 21.

According to the Vistara Airline website, the fare from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) starts from ₹17,602 with only a few tickets left on July 15 and 16. Whereas Delhi to Dubai, the flight fare is ₹13,816.

Indigo Airlines have also started bookings on their website. Fares from Mumbai to Dubai vary from ₹21,000 to ₹29,000 for connecting flights on July 15.

IndiGo flight tickets from the Kochi can cost up to ₹31,181. Some flights are available for even ₹23,959.

As per the IndiGo's website, flight fares from Hyderabad to Dubai vary from ₹23,234 to ₹28,727.

Majorly, there are connecting flights to Dubai as per airlines' websites.

Last month, UAE civil aviation authority issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in which it decided to suspend flight services to and from 14 countries including India till July 21.

In a notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM) dated June 24, 2021, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has laid down that flights from India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs of July 21, 2021.

The NOTAM further said that cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would continue to operate.

The authorities in Dubai had announced easing of travel restrictions for its residents from India from June 23 onwards, provided they had received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

However, none of the Dubai-bound airlines were accepting bookings from India. Emirates and Air India had later maintained on social media that bookings would only be accepted from July 7, 2021 onwards as they had not received any formal communication on operations starting from June 23.

On April 24, UAE had announced suspension of all incoming flights from India following the surge in Covid-19 cases. The travel ban that was initially for 10 days, has continued to extend ever since.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.