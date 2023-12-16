The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is on full thrust ahead of the inauguration next month. Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai spoke to the news platform NDTV on Saturday and shared a special message for the pilgrims planning to visit Ayodhya for the grand opening on 22 January. While sharing the details about the completion of the temple, Champat Rai said people should celebrate 'Anand Mahotsav' on 22 January in their nearest temple and avoid traveling to Ayodhya on that day.

"Don't come to Ayodhya on January 22. Assemble at the temple nearest to you, irrespective of whether it's small or big. Go to the temple which is feasible for you, even if it belongs to a different god or goddess," Champat Rai told NDTV in an interview.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Champat Rai also warned people with constitutional protocols to avoid traveling to Ayodhya on 22 January as the trust would not be able to serve them.

"Any such person who has a constitutional protocol with them is requested to not to come to Ayodhya on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha'. Chief ministers, governors, ambassadors, and anyone who has a constitutional protocol with them, we will not be able to look after them on January 22 and local administration will also not be able to do that," he told news agency ANI.

Champat Rai informed us that the preparations for the inauguration are almost complete and the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple is ready. But, the complete construction of the magnificent Ram Temple will still take around 2 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to open the Ram Temple for the devotees in a grand inauguration ceremony on 22 January. On the occasion, the government has invited around 6,000 eminent dignitaries from across the nation. UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the inauguration of Ram Temple will be celebrated at a grand level.

UP government has also decided to hold recitations of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all prestigious temples on that day.

Administration preparing for huge rush of devotees

The Uttar Pradesh administration is expecting a huge rush of devotees on the day of the inauguration and is preparing for the gathering of a large number of people in Ayodhya. The local authorities have erected several tent cities in Ayodhya to cater to the huge rush of devotees.

The security apparatus of the nation is also expected to remain on alert as the event will witness the presence of a large number of people including many VIPs and VVIPs.

