Planning to visit Ayodhya for Ram Temple inauguration? Mandir official warns 'do not come to...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to open the Ram Temple for the devotees in a grand inauguration ceremony on 22 January
The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is on full thrust ahead of the inauguration next month. Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai spoke to the news platform NDTV on Saturday and shared a special message for the pilgrims planning to visit Ayodhya for the grand opening on 22 January. While sharing the details about the completion of the temple, Champat Rai said people should celebrate 'Anand Mahotsav' on 22 January in their nearest temple and avoid traveling to Ayodhya on that day.