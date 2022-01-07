Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Planning to visit Goa? Check latest Covid rules for indoor, outdoor spaces

Planning to visit Goa? Check latest Covid rules for indoor, outdoor spaces

The Goa CM cited the fact that number of cases were rising but hospitalisation was low.
1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Livemint

No gathering of over 100 people in any open space will be allowed, while for indoor functions, the number of people should not exceed 50% of the venue's capacity: Goa CM

PANAJI : The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that there will be no night curfew in the state.

He also announced that gatherings with more than 100 people in open spaces have been banned. He however, allowed 50% gatherings for indoor spaces. 

"No gathering of over 100 people in any open space will be allowed, while for indoor functions, the number of people should not exceed 50% of the venue's capacity. Restrictions have also been imposed on public meetings of political parties (Assembly polls are due in the state shortly)," Sawant told reporters.

The Goa CM cited the fact that number of cases were rising but hospitalisation was low.

A meeting will be held on 26 January to review the situation before deciding whether to continue with the curbs or amend them, the chief minister informed.

Goa on Friday reported 1,432 Covid-19 cases, with the positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier. The tally in the coastal state touched 1,86,198, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 3,530. 

