Planning to visit Mussoorie? Check new rules as Covid curfew extended in Dehradun

Uttarakhand: Covid curfew in Dehradun has been extended till 21st September. Tourists will only be allowed to visit Mussoorie on weekends and must provide negative test report 72 hours before arrival, Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar said. 

No more than 15,000 tourists allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends. No person will be allowed to enter ponds, rivers in Sahastradhara, Guchupani and Mussoorie. “Spitting in public places also banned. 500 to 1,000 will be fined for violation of rules," Kumar said. 

