Planning to visit Mussoorie this weekend? Tourist cap and other guidelines here
Mussoorie visit: It is mandatory for the visitors to carry a 72-hour prior RT-PCR negative report
Are you planning to visit the Queen of Hills Mussoorie this weekend? Then this piece of news is surely for you. In order to prevent corona infection, the district administration has fixed the number of tourists for Mussoorie to control the crowd gathering at tourist places over the weekend. Only 15,000 tourists will be able to stay in Mussoorie this weekend. news agency ANI reported quoting DM Dehradun Dr R Rajesh Kumar.
Earlier also the district administration had capped the influx of tourists during the Independence Day weekend.
“Only 15,000 people can visit Mussoorie during weekends. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry 72-hour prior RT-PCR negative report," said DM Dehradun Dr R Rajesh Kumar.
Mussoorie tourist cap: All about it
Only 15,000 people can visit Mussoorie during weekends.
It is mandatory for the visitors to carry a 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report.
Registration on Dehradun Smart City Portal
There is also a ban on two-wheeler entry in Mussoorie on weekends.
If someone wants to go by his car, then the corona test report and hotel booking will be mandatory for him.
On Monday, the Uttarakhand government extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till September 7. The restrictions have been extended in view of the coronavirus situation. As per the new order, the Covid curfew will remain in force till September 7, 6 am.
Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 66.30 crore vaccine doses so far.
